Kalaba’s candidate  nomination has been REJECTED for failure to produce a valid voter’s card

ECZ DISQUALIFIES KALABA’S CANDIDATE IN PAMBASHE

Hary Kalaba’s parliamentary candidate in the Pambeshe Constituency by-election has been disqualified.

Citizens First candidate Eskaya Kayumba’s nomination has been rejected for failure to produce a valid voter’s card during the filing process for the Pambashe Parliamentary by-election due on the 6th February 2025.

Kayumba did not have a valid voter’s card and Kalaba has consoled his supporters urging them to focus on 2026 elections.

“Took time this afternoon to console our supporters when our candidate for Pambashe was disqualified by the ECZ for having an old voters card!” Kalaba who heads an opposition party called Citizens First said. “We look to the future.”

The filing of nominations for Pambashe in Kawambwa District in Luapula Province took place today.