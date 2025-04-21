KALABA’S CF STUDYING PETITION TO LEAVE UKA



THE Citizens First Party says it is studying the petition by party youths and women to withdraw their leader Harry Kalaba from the United Kwacha Alliance in order to focus on strengthening the party.



Last week, CF party National Youth Wing Chairperson Maxwell Chongu demanded the withdrawal of Kalaba from UKA in the interest of spearheading the national agenda anchored on unity of purpose. And the party women also petitioned its leadership to leave the alliance saying as a focused party, they were not getting sufficient tracking in UKA hence, the need to withdraw from the alliance.



In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, CF Deputy Secretary General Dr Mwaba Kasese Bota said the party leadership was studying the petition from the various groups in the organisation.



“We have received their concerns and



