Kalaba’s DP Faction Accuses Registrar of Societies of Conniving With former SG.

The Harry Kalaba-led Democratic Party (DP) faction has accused Chief Registrar of Societies, Mrs Thandiwe S. P Mhende of Conniving with the Party’s former Secretary General Evance Chilambwe to bring down the party.

In a letter dated 9th December, 2021 and addressed to Mrs Thandiwe S.P Mhende, faction Secretary General Precious Ntambu says her party is aware of the correspondence between Mr. Evance Chilambwe and the office of the Chief Registrar of Societies.

Ms. Ntambu stated that her party finds it awkward, for the chief registrar of societies to be admitting correspondence from Mr. Evance Chilambwe.

Ms. Ntambu, further stated that the faction is disappointed by the Chief Registrar’s mischievous conduct of entertaining fraudsters and impersonators.