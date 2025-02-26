WAGON MEDIA



“KALABA’S MISGUIDED CRITICISM: A DESPERATE CRY FOR RELEVANCE?”



By Timmy Nyambe



Harry Kalaba’s recent call for President Hakainde Hichilema to declare a national disaster due to the floods in Kanyama is a clear indication of his desperation to remain relevant in Zambia’s political landscape. Kalaba’s behavior is not only worrying but also embarrassing, especially coming from someone who once held a cabinet position.





It’s astonishing that Kalaba seems to have forgotten the protocols and procedures involved in declaring a national disaster. Such declarations are not made lightly, and there are specific criteria that must be met before such a declaration can be made. Kalaba’s demand for President Hichilema to cut short his trip to Egypt and return home to declare a national disaster is not only unrealistic but also unnecessary.





What Kalaba fails to acknowledge is that the government is already taking proactive steps to address the flood situation. Government departments are on the ground, providing much-needed support to affected households under the leadership of President Hichilema. This is a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to the welfare of Zambians, and it’s unfortunate that Kalaba is more focused on scoring cheap political points than acknowledging the good work being done.





President Hichilema’s leadership style is not about grandstanding or seeking to be the center of attention. Instead, he leads by example, giving clear instructions and guidance to his team. This approach has yielded positive results, and it’s something that Kalaba would do well to learn from.





Kalaba’s criticism of President Hichilema’s handling of the flood situation is not only misguided but also a desperate cry for relevance. As a nation, we deserve better from our opposition leaders. We deserve constructive criticism and viable solutions, not empty rhetoric and grandstanding.