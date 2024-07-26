KALABO MAGISTRATE COURT ADJOURN CASE OF CDF FRAUD



The Kalabo Magistrate Court has adjourned to 19 August, 2024, a matter were a family of Kalabo District in Western Province is accused of obtaining Constituency Development Funds (CDF) empowerment grants by false pretense.



This is in a matter where Joel Mwitumwa Silondiso, 42, a Professional Assistant at Kalabo Central Constituency office and his mother, Janet Nalukui Muyunda, 62, a retired Kalabo Town Council general worker, are jointly charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



ZANIS reports that Resident Magistrate, Vincent Moze has adjourned the matter after the accused persons applied for legal representation from Legal Aid Board with emphasis that all state witnesses be present in court during trial.



In submission, the state through Senior Public Prosecutor, Wisdom Nyirenda did not object to the application but stressed that the accused and the said law firm should ensure that they appear in court on the set date for commencement of trial.



Particulars of the offence are that on unknown dates but between March 1, and April 8, 2024 the duo with intent to defraud did obtain a total of K49, 800 contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



In the first count, the court heard that the duo allegedly obtained a sum of K16,600 as CDF empowerment grant purported to be for Taba Mulamu women’s club of Kalabo Central Constituency when in fact not.



In count two, a sum of K16,600 was also obtained as a CDF empowerment grant purported to be for the Twasengwana women’s club of Kalabo Central Constituency when in fact not.



In count three, a sum of K16,600 was obtained purporting to be a CDF empowerment grant for Danasu women’s club of Kalabo Central Constituency when in fact not.