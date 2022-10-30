KALANDANYA BOOSTS UPND LUSANGAZI, MKUSHI AND MWENSE BY ELECTIONS CAMPAIGNS

KALADANYA BOOSTS UPND LUSANGAZI, MKUSHI AND MWENSE BY ELECTIONS CAMPAIGNS

Renowned music promoter and philanthropist, Bwalya Kalandanya has boosted the on-going Lusangazi, MWENSE and Mkushi UPND campaigns by donating 1, 100 25 kgs of breakfast mealie-meal.

As a form of his continued support to the party, Mr Bwalya, popularly known as KMP, this morning donated 350 25kg bags of breakfast mealie-meal for the campaigns in Lusangazi in Eastern Province, 350 25kgs towards the Mukushi Town Council, Central Province and 400 25kg bags of mealie-meal to Mwense Town Council, Luapula Province, respectively.

The mealie-meal will help foot soldiers at various camps in the areas where elections campaigns are taking place.

The ECZ has set Friday 4th November, 2022 as the date on which to hold three (3) Council Chairperson and 18 Ward Councillor by-elections.

Commenting on the donation this morning, UPND deputy National Youth Chairperson, Cyndi Kauka toasted the gesture calling it “timely and critical”.

She said the gesture was timely as it would enable the UPND at polling centers and foot soldiers to conduct campaigns with much easy.

“The donation is timely as it comes at a time when our people needed it the most. We hope that our people at campaign centers and polling stations will appreciate this gesture. We made efforts to come and receive the support and we are happy that we received this donation. Party members should continue mobilizing the party,” she said.

UPND national youth chairperson for Finance, Vincent Syandyebe witnessed the dispatch of the commodity.

UPND MEDIA TEAM