Kalikiliki junkies destroy local church over failed prayers

A VIOLENT mob of youthful delinquents in Lusaka’s Kalikiliki Compound intoxicated with all manner of street narcotics yesterday ran amock, offloaded mayhem and destroyed property at a local church whose prayers had failed to heal their comrade.

According to witness accounts, about a week ago parents of a notorious hoodlum Peter Siameja fondly known as Babi on the dusty streets of the compund took him to the local church hoping that prayers would realign his heart away from the vices he had long been associated with.

The church members obliged and depleted galon upon galon of saliva delving into the spirit as they prayed in tongues for the 30-year old.

Surprisingly, a day or two after the prayers, Babi is said to have been afflicted by sores on his face and in his mouth upon which he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

However, yesterday morning, Babi’s health deteriorated quickly, he became unconscious and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he unfortunately, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

After news of his death sipped through Kalikiliki Compund, Babi’s colleagues concluded that the prayers had caused the death of their beloved instead of healing him.

To avenge his death, Babi’s criminal comrades mobilised themselves and descended on the makeshift structure of the church ripping down the iron sheets that stood in the place of walls and broke down the dilapidated chairs used by senior members of the congregantion as well the benches employed by ordinary congregants.

After hearing of the havoc, police quickly moved in and prevented the mob from flattening the structure used for the worship of God.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said police was investigating the incident while Babi’s body lay in the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

“The deceased was known to be notorious for attacking unsuspecting members of the public in Kalikiliki compound,” Mwale revealed.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba