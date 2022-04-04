Kalimanshi dumps Lungu for Kambwili

NOTORIOUS self-styled PF commander Innocent Kalimanshi has dumped defeated former president Edgar Lungu for whom he chorused endless praises prior to the August 12 vote shifting his support to the venomous Chishimba Kambwili.

However, Kalimanshi, whose political curriculum vitae includes having mobilised and commandeered thugs to ensure Lungu was installed as PF president at the chaotic PF extraordinary conference in 2014 not just left the former head state with nothing – he has left him some counsel.

Clearly misinformed over the ownership of the house Lungu is currently residing in, Kalimanshi, who is fresh from prison on drug-related charges, advised the sixth Republican president to just continue enjoying his stay in Mayuka’s mansion instead of meddling in PF politics.

Kalimanshi, who was also notorious for beating the PF manifesto into citizens during Lungu’s reign branded his former boss a “voiceless and hateful parent” who had no capacity to reconcile fighting children.

He regretted having supported Lungu’s daughter for the Chawama Constituency election saying he didn’t know that he was destroying himself.

In an audio that is now doing rounds on various social media platforms, Kalimanshi also appealed female party leaders Prof NKandu Luo and Jean Kapata not allow the PF get destroyed.

Although many equate the current PF activities to the wriggling tail of a dying snake whose head has been smashed beyond recognition, there is a simmering battle that is on the verge of eruption.

After leaving prison, Kalimanshi is clamoring around PF presidential hopeful Kambwili who up against Brian Mundubile, Miles Sampa and Emmaneul Mwamba.

Kalemba