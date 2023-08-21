KALINGALINGA BOY BORN WITH TWO SEXUAL ORGANS ON OBSERVATION BEFORE DECISION CAN BE MADE – LMUTH MANAGEMENT

Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital Management says it will have to monitor the health status of the 2-Year-old child of Lusaka’s Kalingalinga compound who was born with two sexual organs before the child undergoes an operation.

Levy Mwanawasa Public Relations Chizongo Siachiwena says doctors failed to conduct surgery because the child is malnourished but he has been put on observation.

Meanwhile, the distressed family has thanked Levy Mwanawasa management for quickly responding to their plight.

Camnet TV