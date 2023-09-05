KALOMO COUNCIL UNVEILS 560 PLOTS

THE Kalomo Town Council has successfully offered 560 township plots to would-be investors in an effort to change the outlook of the town.

This came to light, Monday, during a special full council meeting held at the Council Chamber.

Council Chairperson, Coy Makaya, said the pieces of land are in Golden Miles, Bridge Park, Namwianga and Green Village, ranging from commercial, small holdings, high cost and medium cost plots.

And Kalomo Town Council Secretary, Lisa Mpasela, noted that the list of plot beneficiaries would be availed this Friday, with individuals expected to pay the stipulated demand notice service charges within a seven days period upon receipt of their offer letters.