Kalomo man escapes death after being beaten by  drug dealers who mistook him for a DEC officer

KALOMO MAN ESCAPES DEATH AFTER ATTACK BY DRUG DEALERS



A 27-year-old man from Mukwela, Kalomo District, narrowly escaped death after being severely beaten by suspected drug dealers who mistook him for a DEC officer.



The victim, Joshua Sakala, told Diamond News that the attack occurred while he was on his way to the hospital for a tooth extraction.





He then stopped at Kalomo Bus Terminal to buy a belt, where he saw drug dealers openly packing illicit substances.





When he advised one of them against such activities in public, the group turned on him, attacking him with shovels, sticks, and stones.



Bystanders watched, with some filming the assault, as the attackers forced him into the bonnet of a black Pajero and drove him to an unknown location, where the beating continued.





The victim was only rescued when police, alerted by a concerned resident, intervened.



Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka has confirmed the incident, stating that officers found Mr. Sakala with a swollen face, bruises, and general body pain.





He says Mr. Sakala was treated as an outpatient at Request Muntanga Hospital.



A case has been opened, and a manhunt for the suspects is underway.



Diamond TV