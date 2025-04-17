KALULU CALLS FOR CHANGE AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



…as he urges citizens to vote the UPND out of office



Lusaka… Wednesday April 16, 2025



Mr. Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, Special Advisor for Traditional Affairs in the Socialist Party, has urged Zambians to reflect on the true meaning of freedom as the nation heads towards the 2026 general elections.



Speaking on the state of the nation, Kalulu stated that true freedom extends beyond political rights and civil liberties.



He emphasized that the ability to provide for one’s family and live a dignified life was an essential component of genuine freedom, arguing that without it, citizens remain trapped in a cycle of economic oppression.



Mr. Kalulu explained that this oppression was often the result of unemployment, underpaid jobs, and a lack of access to critical resources such as healthcare and farming inputs.



He said such conditions were not only a violation of fundamental human rights but also a major hindrance to people’s ability to pursue their dreams and live freely.



Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, Kalulu stressed the importance of electing leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people and who are committed to eradicating poverty and hunger.



He argued that the current ruling party, the UPND, had failed to deliver on its 2021 campaign promises, and had instead worsened the cost of living while favoring multinational corporations over ordinary Zambians.



He urged citizens to vote the UPND out of office and consider supporting Dr. Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party.



According to Kalulu, only through embracing the party’s revolutionary ideas could Zambia achieve true freedom and shared prosperity for all.