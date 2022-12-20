Kalulushi man beats son to death over missing K200

A FIFTY-year old man of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has gone on the run after beating his son aged 14 to death over a missing K200.

In a statement to #Kalemba Copperbelt Police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the death of the juvenile he has identified as Chizhika Chipema.

According to details of the incident, Ernest Chipema discovered that he was missing K200 in the house and suspected that his son had stolen.

Upon enquiry, his son denied stealing the money but Ernest Chipema was did believe him and was prepared to whip a confession out of the boy.

Like a man possessed, Ernest Chipema got hold of his son and using all his might and strength beat him using his fists and a slasher for an amount that would not even be enough to buy two K25 bags of Zambia’s stable food, meanie meal.

From the beating, the boy sustained a swollen head before he was rushed to Kalulushi General Hospital hospital.

Unfortunately, medics pronounced the boy dead on arrival and immediately caused his killer father to slither the corridors of the health facility and never to be seen again.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the man while his son’s body is freezing in the kalulushi General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem

Kalemba