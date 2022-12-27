KALUSHA BWALYA NAMED SOUTHERN AFRICA GREATEST AND 11TH IN AFRICAN ALL TIME GREATS..

– 1988 African Player of the Year

– Belgium (Circle Brugge Player of the Year twice in 1986/17 and 1987/88)

– 1996 Afcon Top Scorer

TROPHIES

– 1984 (Zambian Challenge Cup with Mufurila Wanderers)

– 1990/91 and 1991/92 (Eridivise League with PSV, Holland)

– 1989/90 (KNVB Cup, Holland)

1992 (Dutch Super Cup)

Zambia’s most capped player and third on the list of all-time top goalscorers behind Godfrey Chitalu and Alex Chola.

– African Footballer of the Year in 1988

– 1996 FIFA World Player of the Year Awards where he was voted the 12th-best player in the world, the first to be nominated after playing the entire year for a non-European club.

– Bwalya was a member of the national squad that participated at the 1988 Olympic Games, making his mark with a most famous hat-trick in a 4–0 victory against Italy.

At the full international level, he appeared in 87 international matches and scored 39 goals from 1983 to 2004.

Bwalya’s career in Europe began at Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

In his first season, he was the club’s top scorer and was twice voted supporters’ player of the year. Such was his impact that Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven took him to the Eredivisie, and he describes winning the championship twice in 1990/91 and 1991/92, under Bobby Robson, as a career highlight.

Bwalya’s next stop was Club America, in 1994. A memorable career in Mexico they even have a statue of him and considered one of the Club’s all time greats.