Kalusha Bwalya  withdrawing from FAZ elections because  govt  told him to support Keith Mweemba- Daily nation

KALU WITHDRAWS FROM FAZ ELECTION RACE



Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has announced that he will no longer contest in the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections scheduled for March 29, 2025.





However, sources close to the matter have indicated that Kalusha’s withdrawal was influenced by the State. It is alleged that the government wanted him to support Lusaka lawyer Keith Mweemba, who is reportedly their preferred candidate.





“He is withdrawing because they told him to support Keith Mweemba, whom the government is backing https://newsite3.dailynationzambia.com/2025/02/kalu-withdraws-from-faz-election-race/