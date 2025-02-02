KALUSHA BWALYA WITHDRAWS FROM FAZ ELECTIONS



Zambian football icon Kalusha Bwalya has announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections scheduled for March 29.





Kalusha had initially expressed interest in running, following his unsuccessful bid in 2020 when he was disqualified.



However, in a statement issued through his spokesperson at , Nkweto Tembwe, at a press briefing held in Lusaka , Kalusha revealed that after careful reflection and consultation, he has decided to withdraw from the race.





Kalusha stated that participating in the election would legitimize the alleged irregularities surrounding the electoral process.





While he has not endorsed any candidate, he has urged councillors to demand leadership that upholds the true spirit of the game.





Kalusha has also extended his best wishes to all candidates in the election.