KALUSHA BWALYA WITHDRAWS FROM FAZ ELECTIONS
Zambian football icon Kalusha Bwalya has announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections scheduled for March 29.
Kalusha had initially expressed interest in running, following his unsuccessful bid in 2020 when he was disqualified.
However, in a statement issued through his spokesperson at , Nkweto Tembwe, at a press briefing held in Lusaka , Kalusha revealed that after careful reflection and consultation, he has decided to withdraw from the race.
Kalusha stated that participating in the election would legitimize the alleged irregularities surrounding the electoral process.
While he has not endorsed any candidate, he has urged councillors to demand leadership that upholds the true spirit of the game.
Kalusha has also extended his best wishes to all candidates in the election.
He knows he can’t pass the FIFA integrity test which is a requirement for all candidates since his name is already tainted in the bribery scandal therefore rather than face embarrassment of being told by FIFA that his name is rejected he has gone for the wise decision of withdrawing altogether.
Good riddence. Sometimes one has to know they are “Past due date of sale”.
They have nothing more to add to a fraternity. Kalusha should know better having hung up his boots. In football administration its the same.
When your name amd brand is soiled. Nothing can ever bring it up again. So please find something more meaningful to do in life.
Kalusha can never lead anything after his reputation was caught up in the FIFA corruption scandal..