KALU TO RUN AFCON



Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has selected football legend Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia to be part of the team to run Africa Cup Nations tournament.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon in January 2022.

Kalusha is one of the best players Zambia has produced.

He played his professional football in Belgium and Holland before moving to Mexico.

He was named Africa best player in 1988.

After retiring he coached the Zambian National team briefly before reverting to Administration where he was Vice president and later President of the country’s FA.

It was during Kalusha Bwalya’s resign as FA president in 2012 that Zambia for the first time won the Africa Cup.