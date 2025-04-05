Kamala Harris calls out her husband’s law firm and others for Trump’s deal

Kamala Harris has sharply criticized DC law firms, particularly the one employing her husband, Doug Emhoff, for providing over $100 million in pro bono legal services to President Trump’s administration.

During a speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit, Harris appeared to take aim at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the firm where Emhoff works, just days after it agreed to offer unpaid legal work during Trump’s time in office and beyond.

In her speech, Harris addressed what she described as a growing atmosphere of fear in the country, remarking, “There is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country. And I understand it. But we’re seeing people stay quiet.” She continued, “We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats.”

Although Harris did not explicitly name Emhoff’s law firm, the timing of her remarks strongly suggested she was referring to Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Sources close to the situation revealed that Emhoff had expressed his disagreement with the firm’s decision to seek a deal with the Trump administration, urging the firm’s leadership to stand against it.

Reports have also detailed how the Trump administration used executive orders to sever ties with law firms perceived as supporting his political opponents, including restricting their access to federal buildings, effectively damaging their business. Willkie Farr & Gallagher is among several firms that chose to engage with Trump rather than face such repercussions.

President Trump has stated that Doug Emhoff’s firm will be helping veterans, Gold Star families, law enforcement, and first responders, while steering clear of “DEI” efforts, a reference to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This has raised questions about whether Emhoff will remain at the firm, given his wife’s public condemnation of its actions.