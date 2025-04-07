Kamala Harris has thrown her support behind the growing wave of protests against Trump and Elon Musk

Former U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris has thrown her support behind the growing wave of protests against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, calling on Americans to keep raising their voices.

Harris, who lost to Trump in the 2024 presidential election, took to her X account to applaud citizens standing up to what she describes as aggressive policy shifts by the Trump administration.

“Today in every state across our nation, Americans are standing up to the administration as they implement Project 2025 at full speed,” she wrote.



“Thank you for using your voices and the power of protest to stand for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; for the Department of Education and programs like Head Start; for clean air and water; and for the right to make decisions about your own body without government interference.



The voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires.

Across the United States on April 5, 2025, thousands took to the streets in opposition to sweeping reforms under Trump’s administration. At the center of the criticism is the controversial Project 2025 and recent efforts to shrink government costs—moves many fear could harm social welfare and essential public services.

In response, the White House released a statement highlighting the “early results” of the administration’s reforms. A key part of the new structure, the Department of Government Efficiency—led by Elon Musk—has reportedly launched audits and reviews across major sectors including education, health, defense, and foreign aid.