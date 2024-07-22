Kamala Harris ‘honoured’ to have Biden’s endorsement

More now from Kamala Harris, who’s issued a statement after learning that Joe Biden has ended his bid for re-election and endorsed her to become the Democratic candidate in the November presidential election.

She thanks Biden for his “extraordinary leadership” and “decades of service to our country”.

Recounting how she met the president, she goes on to write of his “honesty and integrity… his love of our country and the American people”.

She describes his decision to end his re-election bid as a “selfless and patriotic act” and says she is “honoured” to have Biden’s endorsement.