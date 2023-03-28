Kamala Harris Is Coming To Baptise Hichilema To Protect Usa Interests, Charges Kabimba

HARRIS IS COMING TO BAPTISE HICHILEMA TO PROTECT USA INTERESTS, CHARGES KABIMBA

United States of America (USA) Vice-President Kamala Harris is coming to baptise President Hakainde Hichilema to protect US national interests, says opposition Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

And Kabimba said he does not support any planned protest by opposition members of parliament during Kamala’s visit, as he feels that will be inconsequential.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said President Hichilema was a product of the capitalist system bent of protecting US security interests, a coded term they use to describe US national interests

“He has now come to be baptised in protecting the US national security interests, meaning US interests … Outside, he’s being projected as a torch bearer of what third world leader should be when a lot of what he’s doing is against his people,” Kabimba said. “(Hichilema and Harris meeting) is like members of the same family meeting.”

He said if he were meeting Harris he would tell her that Zambia should be allowed to develop democracy at its own pace, while promoting its own cultural values.

Credit: Daily Revelation