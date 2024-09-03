Kamala Harris leads Trump in latest poll

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in the latest poll ahead of the U.S. elections in November 2024.

Conducted by the Decision Desk HQ, Harris stood the better chance of winning the forthcoming elections after garnering 56% in the poll.

The latest findings were finally released after the firm held it for about a month following President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out of the race on July 21. In its previous poll, Donald Trump attained 56% over Biden before his withdrawal.

Apart from the current polling data, the Decision Desk also analysed fundraising and partisan leanings district by district. They uncovered that North Carolina was shifting from Lean Republican to Toss-up, and Michigan moving from Toss-up to Lean Democratic. At the same time, other swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin remain Toss-ups. However, the current data shows that Harris is performing better than Biden’s when he was in the race.

Trump had a 64% chance of winning North Carolina against Harris’ 36% chance of winning – per Decision Desk’s current projections.

Despite this, the voters in this state have started leaning toward Harris as the 10% gap held by Trump in May is narrowing. Interestingly, Barack Obama holds the record of being the last Democratic presidential candidate to have won North Carolina—happening in 2008.

With just a few months remaining until the general election, Kamala Harris is proving to be a formidable contender.

In a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll published on August 29, Harris defeated Trump with 48% against 43%. Meanwhile, the Republican candidate a few months ago was leading President Biden with almost four points.

Key demographics, including Hispanic, Black, and young voters, have contributed to Harris’s lead. Among voters with annual incomes under $20,000, Harris has turned a three-point deficit into a 23-point lead over Trump. The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters and has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

Harris’s victory would be historic, making her the first Black and South Asian president—a symbol of progress since the Civil Rights Movement when African Americans were denied basic rights, including the right to vote.