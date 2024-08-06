KAMALA HARRIS PICKS TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE

Kamala Harris has picked Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidential election, US media has reported

Walz, the Minnesota Governor and a former high school teacher, would become vice-president if Harris beats Donald Trump in November

Harris interviewed several top contenders in Washington DC over the weekend – contenders include state governors Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz

The announcement comes as Harris begins a tour of key battleground states, starting with a rally in Philadelphia later today.

CREDIT: BBC

