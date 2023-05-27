KAMANGA APPOINTS KAMANGA AS NEW GS

FAZ APPOINTS REUBEN KAMANGA AS NEW GS

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

27th May 2023

FAZ APPOINTS REUBEN KAMANGA AS NEW GS

Following an executive committee meeting held today, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Mr Reuben Kamanga as General Secretary.

Kamanga, who has served in various football portfolios over the years is an accountant by profession.

Among his corporate credentials, the Copperbelt University trained accountant has served as Chief of Fixed and Enterprise sales at Zambia Telecommunications Company and currently serves as United Bus Company Chief Executive Officer. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Zambia.

FAZ president Kamanga has thanked his executive committee for having filled the position of general secretary.

“Thanks to everyone involved in this process that was quite elaborate and we can only wish the appointee the best of luck in his new post,” Kamanga says.

“Naturally, we had to look for someone with a solid football background and also corporate experience to ensure that we match up with the standards that we have set up for FAZ.”

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER