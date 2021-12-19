Kamanga Blames PF For Zambia’s 3 Failed AfCON Attempts… Says Sports Minister Nkandu Cleansing Kalu
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has blamed the Patriotic Front government for frustrating his leadership and causing Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations three times in a row.
Zambia has missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations party three times in a row (2017, 2019 and 2021) all under Kamanga’s watch.
Following a decision by the government which was reached after a meeting with Kamanga, permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe, soccer icon and former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya and sports minister Elvis Nkandu, the 1988 African Footballer of the Year and 2012 Africa Cup winning FA president is set to be appointed Ministry of Sport Director of Football.
But FAZ has opposed the move with Kamanga openly going on a WhatsApp Group to share his views.
The leaked thoughts by Kamanga read, “Interesting. The Minister is trying hard to clean him.
“By the way we were failing to qualify because PF were busy fighting us to fail so that they instal him. Look at how many times we failed to get a good coach, player allowances were cut to $1,000 and players were being told to lose games.
“Meanwhile planes for supporters were chartered by State House for PF cadres only, who were even paid to be on the same trips to watch football outside the country.
“Look at how long it took to get Micho. The first coach we identified was refused. We started the last qualifiers with Chiyangi and Lwandamina. Lost 5-0 to Algeria and 1-2 at home to Zimbabwe. That was the end of the current qualifying edition.
“We were always set up to fail and the media was made to carry the same narative
“Even the booing seen recently at the stadium was organised by them despite the team winning 4-0.” -bollazambia.com
Oppose the move. We don’t need that position of a government employee overseeing soccer matters. FIFA won’t accept politics in Soccer.
Kamanga you are an embarrassment.
These lies will see you being taken to court.
Yes the PF were corrupt. But they did not pay players to lose games. That is not possible.
The only reason they might have reduced funding is because they knew leadership in FAZ was null and void. Useless.
My advice to you is that you resign and crawl back to whereever you came from.
You have no shame or integrity. You are just a pencil pusher.
Let Kalusha take over, and you will see a huge difference. He has done it before.
Kamanga is not an embarrassment, it’s who doesnt understand management who is an embarrassment. It’s true there was a third force telling players to lose. And it was some people in PF because they wanted Kalusha Bwalya back at FAZ. Kalusha is a successful footballer because God gifted him the talent and he has used that talent to maximum. But, and unfortunately God did not gift him the talent to administer others correctly, because he’s too selfish! He puts himself first. Administrators who put themselves first always fail, even if they have ten degrees in Management and Human Resource. So leave Kamanga alone, he has been one of the best administrators at Football House!! Next to Thom Mtine!