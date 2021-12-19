Kamanga Blames PF For Zambia’s 3 Failed AfCON Attempts… Says Sports Minister Nkandu Cleansing Kalu

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has blamed the Patriotic Front government for frustrating his leadership and causing Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations three times in a row.

Zambia has missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations party three times in a row (2017, 2019 and 2021) all under Kamanga’s watch.

Following a decision by the government which was reached after a meeting with Kamanga, permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe, soccer icon and former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya and sports minister Elvis Nkandu, the 1988 African Footballer of the Year and 2012 Africa Cup winning FA president is set to be appointed Ministry of Sport Director of Football.

But FAZ has opposed the move with Kamanga openly going on a WhatsApp Group to share his views.

The leaked thoughts by Kamanga read, “Interesting. The Minister is trying hard to clean him.

“By the way we were failing to qualify because PF were busy fighting us to fail so that they instal him. Look at how many times we failed to get a good coach, player allowances were cut to $1,000 and players were being told to lose games.

“Meanwhile planes for supporters were chartered by State House for PF cadres only, who were even paid to be on the same trips to watch football outside the country.

“Look at how long it took to get Micho. The first coach we identified was refused. We started the last qualifiers with Chiyangi and Lwandamina. Lost 5-0 to Algeria and 1-2 at home to Zimbabwe. That was the end of the current qualifying edition.

“We were always set up to fail and the media was made to carry the same narative

“Even the booing seen recently at the stadium was organised by them despite the team winning 4-0.” -bollazambia.com