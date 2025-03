KAMANGA DARES HIS OPPONENTS



ANDREW Kamanga, the FAZ president who recently made headlines after he was the source candidate in the FA elections has urged his opponents to follow the rules of the game.



Kamanga said football was a rule-based sport and no interference from a third party could work.





Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said those who are standing in the forthcoming FAZ elections must adhere to the rules and should not seek third party interference.