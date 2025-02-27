KAMANGA ESCAPES LYNCHING: Pivoty Simwanza Nearly Clobbers Outgoing FAZ President



Augustine Mukoka



An infuriated FAZ official Pivoty Simwanza this morning nearly clobbered outgoing FAZ president Andrew Kamanga at Football House in Lusaka.





Simwanza, whose appeal to contest the vice-president was dismissed yesterday, visited Football House to collect his ruling.



After storming General Secretary Rueben Kamanga’s office, Simwanza accosted Kamanga who was in the company of Simataa Simataa and another two an unidentified persons.





The scene drew the attention of Football House employees and police officers who helped Simwanza out of the building as a way of diffusing tensions.



Simwanza called out Kamanga for allegedly influencing decisions of the committees to disqualify certain candidates he personally hated and wanted to keep out of football.





He says he told Kamanga he was behind the false narrative that he did not have sufficient experience required to contest the election.





Simwanza said he reminded Kamanga that when he started his bid to become FAZ president in 2008 and had no experience with a member club, he appeared before sub committees under his leadership as a FAZ Executive Committee member.



The former Railway Express official who also served in FAZ as a committee member under Evaristo Kasunga and Kalusha Bwalya has described Kamanga as an ill-hearted individual that councillors should not vote at the forthcoming elective annual general meeting.