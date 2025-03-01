KAMANGA SEEKS PERMISSION TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY



As the tension heightens ahead of the elective Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) conference, incumbent president Andrew Kamanga has sought permission to leave the country.





In a letter to Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) by his lawyer seen by Zambian Eye, Kamanga had written that he wanted to travel outside the country from 28th February to 13th March 2025.





Kamanga was arrested by DEC last year and the case is in court and the Law Enforcement Agency has his passport.