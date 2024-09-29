KAMANGA WARNS AGAINST UNDERGROUND CAMPAIGNS



The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- has cautioned administrators vying to contest next year’s elections to desist from engaging in early campaigns.



FAZ President ANDREW KAMANGA says all prospective candidates must abide by constitutional provisions that prescribe the campaign period for FAZ elections.

KAMANGA says those campaigning underground should put an end to their activities.



He was speaking during the opening session for the 2024 FAZ Extraordinary General Meeting held in Lusaka today.

Among the key items that were up for deliberation were the introduction of the position of the Zambian Premier League Chairman elective at next year’s elective AGM.



This is in conformity with the requirements for all FAZ Executive Committee positions.

This is in addition to the proposal for six of the 18 delegates to be assigned to the women’s teams following the inclusion of two leagues into Zambia Premier League.



Credit: ZNBC