Kambwili asks Zambians for forgiveness as birthday wish

FORMER Cabinet Minister and Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili, who was involved in a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the lives of his two brothers last year is grateful for his life as he turns a year older today.

The accident occured last October as Kambwili and his entourage were en route to Kasama for a court appearance.

Kambwili, his lawyer, and driver survived with injuries while his brothers Mutale and Mwamba lost their lives instantly.

Today in a Facebook post, Kambwili said he was recovering and expressed gratitude to God for granting him another year of life despite the physical and emotional pain he continues to endure from multiple fractures he sustained.

“I thank God our Father for adding one more year to my life. Despite the pain, I am slowly recovering. The Lord has been very gracious to me,” Kambwili who just turned 56, wrote.

He took a moment to appreciate his family, particularly his wife, Carol, and their children, for their unwavering support during this challenging period.

In a heartfelt appeal to Zambians, Kambwili extended an apology to those he may have offended in the past, urging forgiveness as he reflected on his humanity and shortcomings.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to all the Zambian’s who I might have offended, knowingly or unknowingly. My only birthday wish is that you can forgive me, I am only but human, May God have mercy on me and forgive my sins. Amen.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba January 3, 2025