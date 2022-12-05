Kambwili, British High Commissioner Confer

KAMBWILI, WOOLLEY CONFER

Lusaka- Monday, 5th December 2022

Opposition leader and Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili today met British High Commissioner to Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Nicholas Woolley.

This meeting was aimed at consulting on matters of national, international and mutual interests.

And Hon. Kambwili expressed gratitude that such a meeting has taken place.

He said the Opposition were part and parcel of the governance of the country and broad consultations and discussions on the welfare of the country was cardinal for Zambia to maintain its record of good governance, peace and security.

He said he will continue to engage all stakeholders including diplomats and the Church, to ensure that the country maintained peace and its quest for national development.