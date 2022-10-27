KAMBWILI CALLS FOR UNITY AHEAD OF PF GENERAL CONFERENCE

By LUCY PHIRI

THE Patriotic Front (PF) remains a government in waiting and should therefore aspire to remain united and focused and that the general conference coming in March next year should not fracture structures and divide the party, Chishimba Kambwili has said.

Mr Kambwili says the PF should be able to manage its succession process in the manner that should never leave the former ruling party fractured and divided.

Mr Kambwili, a PF member of its central committee said whatever decisions the former ruling party was going to make should be in the interest of unity and togetherness and that members should avoid sowing seeds of division that would only serve to destroy the party.

He said as the general membership was waiting for the general conference slated for March next year, decisions by the party’s central committee should help unite the party and not to destroy.