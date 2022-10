KAMBWILI, CHILUFYA LUBINDA & MWAMBA TO FILE IN APPLICATIONS FOR PF PRESIDENCY

The party will be observing the Michael Chilufya Sata memorial in the morning. However, Acting SecretaryGeneral, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa is expected to receive nominations in the afternoon from;

1. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



2. Hon. Given Lubinda



3. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya



4. Hon. Chishimba Kambwili

Credit: Smart eagles