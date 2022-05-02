KAMBWILI, EMMANUEL, MUNDUBILE MET TO SHOW SOLIDARITY AGAINST LUBINDA – CHARITY … Ba Lubinda is engaged in ifyabupuba, ifyamungulu to destroy PF

Charity Banda says presidential aspirants Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba and Brian Mundubile met today to unite and show solidarity against what she termed as acting PF president Given Lubinda’s divide and rule tactics.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda, who was the elected Lusaka provincial chairlady in the dissolved committee, said Lunte member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya was also due to be part of the meeting, but was attending to other pressing matters.

Banda charged that Lubinda was engaged in… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kambwili-emmanuel-mundubile-met-to-show-solidarity-against-lubinda-charity-ba-lubinda-is-engaged-in-ifyabupuba-ifyamungulu-to-destroy-pf/