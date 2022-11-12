KAMBWILI TO BE AXED FROM THE PF FOR SUPPORTING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



LUSAKA – A ploy to expel PF presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili from the Patriotic Front (PF) has been unearthed. Chishimba Kambwili is said to have found himself on the wrong side of the coin with the party by supporting President Hakainde Hichilema’s move to increase at 100 per cent rate in terms of allowances for the Zambian Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions.



In a video that is making rounds on social media, Mr Kambwili is seen and heard commending President Hichilema for signing Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022, allowing the Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations (UN) and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations to get their allowances at the rate of 100 per cent. In the same video, Mr Kambwili appealed to President Hichilema to back-date the payment of the increased allowances so that the Defence Forces can get what they deserve.



Some Members of the party’s Central Committee which included Hon Raphael Nakacinda who is in charge charge of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, together with Patriotic Front Media Director, Antonio Mwanza met to discuss the planned expulsion of Mr Kambwili from the party.



Mr Kambwili recently expressed interest to contest as PF president at the party convention slated for March, 2023.