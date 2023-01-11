KAMBWILI GETS A LOZI SON-LAW



His Daughter will be marrying a Mwikisa, a LOZI from Western province.



The duo have since held some traditional marriage event called Chilangamulilo where a bride showcases the Groom family the food they eat.

And below is what Kambwili who is the PF presidential candidate wrote about this development:



A special thanks goes out to all my family and friends that came to support us during the Chilanga Mulilo for my Son in law Dumisani Mwikisa, who is getting married to my daughter Mutale Kambwili, thank you for joining my children as they seek to become one.



A huge thank you also goes out to the Mwikisa family, we could not have done it without you, the success of the chilanga mulilo shows that there is love in diversity.



To you my children, well done for choosing to bring our two families together, let love lead always ❤️