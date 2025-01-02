KAMBWILI MOURNS DANDY CRAZY

What a sad day! Death has robbed us once again.



I’d like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Wesley Chibambo. Dandy was a multitalented individual whose talent knew no bounds, dandy’s music coupled with his charisma saw him reach the pinnacle of Zambian music.





I fondly remember how supportive Dandy was when I used to run a night club in Luanshya, he would come and perform for hours on end, sometimes he would even offer to do a free family show. That was his nature, dandy was one of the good guys, his death has has reminded me of my two late brothers whom I lost in similar circumstances.





Dandy will go down in the echelons of history, he pioneered a song that literally changed governments, we will miss his charisma and funny character, go well King Dandy and rest in perfect peace.



CK