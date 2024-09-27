KAMBWILI OFF THE HOOK



THE case in which Chishimba Kambwili and National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction president Saboi Imboela were charged with contempt of court has been discontinued.



Mr Kambwili, Ms Imboela and NDC faction national chairperson Ackson Kaonga were facing contempt of court proceedings.



NDC faction Party Secretary General Bridget Atanga sued the trio to prevent them from masquerading as party leaders until the court reached a full determination on the matter.



However, the three continued performing their duties despite the court having granted an ex parte interim injunction against them.



In a statement of claim filed in 2021, Ms Atanga urged the court to declare a gathering held by Mr Kambwili on February 27, 2021 as null and void. When the matter came up yesterday, the lawyers representing both parties agreed to discontinue the case.



“In light of the respective apologies rendered by the first defendant and the third alleged contemnor, the parties have agreed that the contempt proceedings against all alleged contemnors be discontinued,” Ndola High Court Judge Mary Mulanda ruled.



Judge Mulanda also discharged the ex parte order dated March 30, 2021, which had stayed proceedings in the main matter, allowing the main case to proceed for determination on its merits.



“Ms Imboela is hereby joined to the proceeding as the second defendant,” she said.



The defendants were given 21 days to file their respective defences.



Zambia Daily Mail