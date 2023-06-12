Home Politics PF Kambwili said “if HH took over the country, only Tongas would be... PoliticsPFUPND Kambwili said “if HH took over the country, only Tongas would be employed”. His Son Ndalama Kambwili is on the Army Recruitment list June 12, 2023 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 3 COMMENTS Forgive Chishimba, he uses the stomach to think… Reply Chishimba kambwili is a chief tribalist/useless father which can not be defined. Reply Chishimba kambwili is a political nuisance, who always go back to his vomit, and his a professional tribalist who deserves to be in jail for decades of years Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Forgive Chishimba, he uses the stomach to think…
Chishimba kambwili is a chief tribalist/useless father which can not be defined.
Chishimba kambwili is a political nuisance, who always go back to his vomit, and his a professional tribalist who deserves to be in jail for decades of years