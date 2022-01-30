

KAMBWILI SCORES AN AVERAGE ONE ACCIDENT EVERY YEAR SINCE 2017

Patriotic Front, (PF) party presidential hopeful, Chishimba Kambwili has been involved in an accident.

Sunday’s accident marks about the fourth involving the opposition leader since 2017, an average almost one accident every year.

Kambwili and his personal assistant, Charles Kabwita were on their way to Lusaka when their vehicle appears to have veered off road and flipped metres away in the bush.

Kabwita on his Facebook Page and a widely circulated video of Kambwili confirms the accident showing the vehicle resting on the side in the bush, but they have survived unhurt.

The video seen by Byta FM News, however, does not state clearly where the accident happened.

Kambwili has survived several accidents of similar nature since 2017.