KAMBWILI STILL LACKS GOVERNANCE KNOWLEDGE ON FISP, LET HIM ALLOW HON MATAMBO TO WORK.

We are disappointed with Mr CHISHIMBA Kambwili’s misdirected outburst on Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo over FISP administration in the Province.

From Mr Kambwili’s outburst, we have concluded that the Man still needs knowledge on governance as the years he spend in government were just worst of time because he did not learn anything to do with governance.

We expected Mr Kambwili to know that a Provincial Minister is a head of the Province and as such he is a link between line ministries in implementation of government policies with the help of Provincial Permanent Secretary Administratively.

Further we expected Mr Kambwili to know that FISP was meant for beneficiaries to receive support from government for three year and then graduate and allow new beneficiaries to be enrolled.

Mr Kambwili’s outburst against Hon Matambo the Copperbelt Minister is shameful to say the least. Hon Matambo is mandated to provide provincial oversight on the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of government programs and policies in the province as main stakeholder and Mr Kambwili’s outburst just showed his lack of governance knowledge over FISP administration.

As Provincial Minister, Hon Matambo is mandated to enforce government policies such as the 80%/20% FISP beneficiary pronouncement by the Ministry of Agriculture in his Province and can call for a meeting to correct any wrong implementation of policies in his Province like what almost happened in Fertilizer distribution.

We know that Mr Kambwili was used to chipante pante type of running government and he must use this opportunity now to learn proper governance though on sidelines as he aspires for leadership.

Mr Kambwili must also know that Hon Elisha Matambo as Provincial Minister is more informed on what is happening on the ground as he is visited by every Zambian while Mr Kambwili is only visited by PF Members.

Issued by//

Sam Mwikisa

Copperbelt UPND Vice IPS – Politics S