Kambwili survives hectic road trip to Nakonde

ALTHOUGH Chishimba Kambwili has been reported to Nakonde Police for the offence of giving false information to a public officer regarding the cause of death of Obed Kasongo, an NDC member back in 2019, the former information minister is unlikely to make the long and bumpy road trip to Nakonde in the company of cops.



loudmouthed PF cadre can now breath a sigh of relief as he awaits an inquiry from the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed to #Kalemba that Kambwili was reported to Police in Nakonde this afternoon.

In response to the report, Mwale said; “Police have advised the complainant that the case has already been forwarded to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for possible inquest holding”.



Although he has now recanted his accusation that Bowman Lusambo in the company of PF hooligans caused the death of Kasongo, Kambwili had previously been parading before cameras saying the Kabushi lawmaker was responsible for Kasongo’s death back during Roan Constituency parliamentary by-election campaigns 2019.

May 26, 2022 – Police in Nakonde have received a complaint from Mulenga Mutale aged 32 of Nakonde District in Nakonde who reported that Former Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency In Luanshya, Chishimba Kambwili gave false information about the death of Obert Kasongo.

Mr. Mutale lodged in the complaint to Police in Nakonde today May 26, 2022 at 10:00 hours.

Mr. Mutale alleged that Mr. Kambwili who initially said that Bowman Chiloshi Lusambo murdered Obert Kasongo as he witnessed the incident now has changed to say that the deceased died of Malaria.

Police have advised the complainant that the case has already been forwarded to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for possible inquest holding.

