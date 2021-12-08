KAMBWILI THE CHAMELEON ON IMF PROGRAM

In May 2019, Chishimba Kambwili said the IMF could not entrust its funds to the PF because the PF was a drunken leadership managing the country’s fiscal policy.

Today the same Kambwili has taken a 360 degree turn to condemn the same IMF package, so what does he stand for?

This is a man who wears many colors like a chameleon, his positions on issues change to suit his current political considerations.

The bottom line is he doesn’t even understand the purpose of an IMF assistance program.

The IMF did not assist PF for 7 years because they knew the PF would just steal the money.

The UPND Alliance government has managed to do in 2 months what the PF failed to do in 7 years.

Since the inking of the IMF deal, the kwacha has gained considerable value this week as investor confidence and liquidity in the market is being restored.

NDC MEDIA 08.12.2021