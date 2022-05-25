A resident of Nakonde says he will report former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to the police tomorrow for misleading the country.

Mulenga Mutale Katulukusha has told Chete FM news that this is in connection to previous statements Mr Kambwili issued about the death of a National Democratic Congress(NDC) member, Obed Kasongo, who died days after he was attacked during a by-election campaign in Luanshya.

“In 2019 Mr kambwili told the nation that obed Kasongo was killed by Hon Bowman Lusambo and he reported the matter to the police and today is telling us that obed died of malaria?,” says Mr Mutale.

“We need justice to prevail in Obed Kasongo’s case.

No one is above the law. Obed was a parent too. Obed Kasongo’s case and many political murder cases that happened during last campaigns must be taken very serious as they will promote sanity in future campaigns,” he says.

He added that “Mr Kambwili must be sincere when talking to the public as he claims that he has intention to be a president of this country one day.”

NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela has also maintained Kasongo was attacked.

Chete FM news May 25,2022.