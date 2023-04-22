‘BANKING CARTELS’ THAT INFLUENCED CLOSURE OF ONO, COMSAVE AND KAMONO SHOULD BE STOPPED – SILAVWE

Golden Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has accused what he terms as “Banking Cartels” in the country of suppressing viable businesses that pose a challenge to their operations.

Silavwe’s view follows a move by the Drug Enforcement Commission – DEC in which they seized funds from Kamano Farms Initiative Limited amounting to K766, 552 in cash.

DEC also seized K38, 611 from Kamono’s in Mobile Money accounts suspected to be proceeds of crime and for operating without a financial license.

But Silavwe says had he been the one in government, he would have instructed the attachment of both agriculture and business management experts to Kamono to study their business model in-depth.

He submits that the aim would be to seal up any loopholes and provide them with government funding to scale up their operations to benefit more citizens, adding that Kamono has a great business plan that needs a bit more fine tuning.

Silavwe advances that the Banking Cartel in Zambia needs to be stopped and dismantled, recalling that they also influenced the closure of ONO and Comsave in Mazabuka, as well as Heritage Coin Resources in Lusaka.

He says Zambians want to invest in viable business ventures with good returns, noting that Banks do not offer such an environment with their prohibitive interest rates.

Silavwe strongly feels that the ones who should be arrested are those in the Zambian Banking sector and its cartel to compel them to make attractive investment packages for Zambians.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9