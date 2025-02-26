KAMPAMBA MULENGA RULES VEEP NALUMANGO OFF SIDE OVER IMITA UFOLE



Kalulushi law maker Hon. Kampamba Mulenga express shock at the advice Vice President gave to women when she encouraged them to go and get pregnant so that they can access welfare from government.

She described the vice president’s reasoning as unfortunate and demeaning to women folk. “Should women now resort to sleeping around get pregnant just to access a meager four hundred Kwacha that could not buy a bag of mealie meal”?





“The vice president is simply sending Zambian women into prostitution making them vulnerable to contracting sexually transmitted diseases. I thought the government was offering free education in order to create an even platform for equal opportunity for all” Ms. Kampamba added.



Hon. Kampamba said that she was extremely disappointed by the suggestion from a vice president who is a woman and also a reverend to turn women into immoral citizens instead of finding lasting solutions that would help women participate in national development as opposed to just featuring in the labor ward.