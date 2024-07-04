Kampamba Mulenga takes walk of shame as first deputy speaker sends her back to back seat

Kampamba takes walk of shame as first deputy speaker sends her back to back seat

YESTERDAY Patriotic Front (PF) Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga was ordered to return to her regular seat in the national assembly after jumping the gun and claimed the seat intended for leader of the opposition before any announcement of change.

Mulenga was appointed as leader of the opposition in the national assembly by former PF President and Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who appointed himself party secretary general and made other changes in the PF leadership structures.

But her reign was shortlived as first deputy speaker Attractor Chisangano, with the precision of a class teacher catching a misbehaving pupil unceremoniously sent the MP back to the her usual back bench.

The lawmaker who pretended to be pressing her phone which was a futile attempt to appear composed when Chisangano ordered her back to her usual seat had to eventually swallow her pride and made the infamous walk of shame as her head bowed and a face flushed with embarrassment.

“The honourable member for Kalulushi, we have not made the announcement yet so it’s just proper that you return to your seat because even the gadget hasn’t changed, your name will be appearing on the gadget where you are seating,” said Chisangano.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, July 4, 2024