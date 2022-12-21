KAMPYONGO ACCRUED K4.8 MILLION SALARIES, GRATUITIES AT PARLEY

By Darius Choonya

The Deputy Chief Accountant at the National Assembly of Zambia, Kalan Phiri has told the Lusaka Magistrate Court that former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo got K4.8 million for his salaries and gratuities for the period 2011 up to July 2022.

The witness also says the former minister was given K938, 000 as his sitting and Committee allowances for the same period.

He is testifying in a matter in which Mr. Kampyongo and his wife Wanziya are accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued over K12 million.

And when the matter came up for continued trial before magistrate Silvia Munyinya, Mr. Phiri, 44, in his testimony says he received a warrant of access from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to provide information relating to Mr. Kampyongo as a Member of Parliament which information he provided.

The accused people’s trial is expected to continue on January 10, 2023.