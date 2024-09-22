KAMPYONGO ATTEMPTS TO DISRUPT THE COMMISSIONING OF A CLINIC IN SHIWANGANDU

It has been alleged that my brother Kampyongo attempted to disrupt the handover ceremony of the CDF-built Clinic in Shiwang’andu, which was officiated by Muchinga DPS Rev. Chilekwa. He was peacefully escorted away by the locals.

It’s disheartening to see how our friends are engaging in politics without any shame or sympathy for the less privileged.

The UPND government is committed to bringing development to all parts of the country under its leadership. Unfortunately, an individual’s selfish interests led our brother to disrupt the opening of a health facility, which has been a long-awaited development for our people.

A responsible representative of the people should politicize the opening of a health facility, which is a life-changing development. Earlier this year, we promised the people of Shiwang’andu improved health facilities through the CDF and government programs.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to the health of citizens is evident through the effective policy of decentralizing funds via the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

We will not allow anyone to obstruct the development of our citizens for their own political gain.

Hon. Elias Mubanga

Minster Small and Meduim Enterprise Development