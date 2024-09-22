KAMPYONGO ATTEMPTS TO DISRUPT THE COMMISSIONING OF A CLINIC IN SHIWANGANDU
It has been alleged that my brother Kampyongo attempted to disrupt the handover ceremony of the CDF-built Clinic in Shiwang’andu, which was officiated by Muchinga DPS Rev. Chilekwa. He was peacefully escorted away by the locals.
It’s disheartening to see how our friends are engaging in politics without any shame or sympathy for the less privileged.
The UPND government is committed to bringing development to all parts of the country under its leadership. Unfortunately, an individual’s selfish interests led our brother to disrupt the opening of a health facility, which has been a long-awaited development for our people.
A responsible representative of the people should politicize the opening of a health facility, which is a life-changing development. Earlier this year, we promised the people of Shiwang’andu improved health facilities through the CDF and government programs.
President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to the health of citizens is evident through the effective policy of decentralizing funds via the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).
We will not allow anyone to obstruct the development of our citizens for their own political gain.
Hon. Elias Mubanga
Minster Small and Meduim Enterprise Development
That is s what will cause his downfall, not accepting development just because it comes from UPND
What exactly did Mr. Kampyongo do to disrupt the meeting?
He is mad sk
Had I been Kampyongo, I would have leant from Sunday Chanda’s apolitical developmental approach. Sunday is definitely retaining his seat come 2026 even if he stands as an independent MP because of his altitude to deliver. development to his people.
Edgar Lungu of course approves of this, as does that other clergyman. They think they own the people.