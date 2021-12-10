By Darius Choonya
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has challenged the state to be strong over their perceived persecution on some PF members.
Speaking Shortly after his release on bail in a matter he is charged with endangering the safety of now Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango and former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa, Mr. Kampyongo says he is aware that the state are pursuing members of the PF.
Mr. Kampyongo says he is not going to despair but will remain strong.
Mr. Kampyongo has been formerly charged with six others for the offense of endangering the safety of Civil Aircraft in flight or Service with its passengers on board Contrary to Section 8 (b) (c) and F CAP 445 of the Civil Aviation Act.
The offence is allegedly to have been committed on 21st January, 2015 at Kalalantekwe school ground in Shiwang’andu District, when a helicopter was attacked.- Diamond TV
There is nothing like he is away pf leaders are being pursued. It is the crimes you guys committed. Law enforcement is now working freely to ask questions to those people who once thought the law will not get them.
Let the courts prove otherwise. The law enforcement is just trying to bring sanity and show that people should be accountable to what they do. They are necessary steps to fight corruption.
People almost died and the fellow is busy politicking. No remorse at all. Typical of criminals especially the Katondo street type.
It is prosecution done legally not the jungle law you enforced on opposition Kampyongo. You do not know what persecution is .Ask president HH what persecution is because you persecuted him.
Arrogance coming out. Please show him where he went wrong. As Minister of Home Affairs he is the final Authority to issue instructions. Begin to deal all those in line and all the carders involved. Charge them for the crime as outlined. They will all talk to save themselves.