By Darius Choonya

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has challenged the state to be strong over their perceived persecution on some PF members.

Speaking Shortly after his release on bail in a matter he is charged with endangering the safety of now Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango and former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa, Mr. Kampyongo says he is aware that the state are pursuing members of the PF.

Mr. Kampyongo says he is not going to despair but will remain strong.

Mr. Kampyongo has been formerly charged with six others for the offense of endangering the safety of Civil Aircraft in flight or Service with its passengers on board Contrary to Section 8 (b) (c) and F CAP 445 of the Civil Aviation Act.

The offence is allegedly to have been committed on 21st January, 2015 at Kalalantekwe school ground in Shiwang’andu District, when a helicopter was attacked.- Diamond TV